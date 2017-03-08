Another Band of Storms Causes Power O...

Another Band of Storms Causes Power Outages Across Missouri

Electric cooperative employees suffered through a tough night Monday and into Tuesday as a long line of powerful storms rolled across Missouri causing widespread damage to power lines. At the peak of the storm, approximately 25,000 members were without power.

