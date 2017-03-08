Another Band of Storms Causes Power Outages Across Missouri
Electric cooperative employees suffered through a tough night Monday and into Tuesday as a long line of powerful storms rolled across Missouri causing widespread damage to power lines. At the peak of the storm, approximately 25,000 members were without power.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|jersey city
|20,895
|Looking for stuff
|Mar 9
|Blackandblue35
|2
|Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14)
|Mar 9
|arveyt53
|335
|H train - fellow users help !
|Mar 8
|Guyfromkc88
|7
|Help me find stuff
|Mar 8
|Guyfromkc88
|17
|Who can help with some h in Olathe kansas
|Mar 8
|DnKC2017
|11
|where can I score some h (Jan '16)
|Mar 8
|DnKC2017
|34
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC