Albert Lee Sinkclear March 29, 2017 Albert Lee Sinkclear, 81, of...
Albert Lee Sinkclear, 81, of Paris, passed away Monday, March 20, 2017, at his home. Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Paris Presbyterian Church with Rev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monroe County Appeal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|COURT UPHOLDS TED WHITE JUDGMENT: Lee's Summit ... (May '10)
|Tue
|Pete Miller
|63
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Tue
|Mikeymike116
|20,936
|Young Americans: Most see Trump as illegitimate...
|Mon
|jonjedi
|727
|Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13)
|Mar 27
|122wow
|141
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|Mar 20
|Joebee
|43
|Young voters not keen on either political party
|Mar 19
|Old Sam
|1
|Hallmark Youthcare of Kansas City (Valuemark Be... (Jul '12)
|Mar 17
|Jared
|3
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC