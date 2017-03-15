Alaska Airlines announces additional nonstop service for ABQ
After announcing nonstop service from Albuquerque to San Francisco ; Orange County, California; and Portland, Oregon, the airline announced Wednesday it will offer nonstop service between Albuquerque and San Diego. Albuquerque is one of six cities where the airline will now offer nonstop service to and from San Diego.
