2016 NRA Law Enforcement Firearm Instructor of the Year
The NRA Law Enforcement Division is proud to announce the 2016 NRA Law Enforcement Firearm Instructor of the Year is Sergeant Ward Smith of the Kansas City Missouri Police Department. Sgt. Smith is a 29-year veteran with the KCPD, which consists of approximately 1350 sworn members and 550 civilian employees.
