1.4M Illinois job seekers may have had personal data hacked

23 hrs ago Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

About 1.4 million job seekers in Illinois may have had their personal information compromised when one of the state's employment security agency vendors was hacked, the governor's office said Friday. The hacker may have accessed the names, Social Security numbers and birthdates of job seekers in the vendor's database.

