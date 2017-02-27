Woman ran 7 marathons in 7 days on 7 continents
"We broke the world record, and I said, 'Oh my gosh, that's really neat,'" said Chau Smith, a Kansas City, Missouri runner who celebrated her seventh decade by busting out a pair of running shoes. While it's been a month since Smith completed this challenge through Triple 7 Quest , she said she still can't believe it came true.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Action News.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you approve of David W. Bower as Mayor?
|26 min
|Larry Sanders
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Harold Blockman
|20,854
|Swingers (Jul '09)
|7 hr
|Donn
|40
|mike lampson
|Feb 24
|Shanna C_as in cunta
|5
|gypsy aces mc - kc (Dec '11)
|Feb 21
|aprilmassey
|32
|Why is Kansas City a dangerous city? (Nov '11)
|Feb 21
|KCresident
|51
|Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14)
|Feb 21
|Nottheone
|333
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC