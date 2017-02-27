Woman ran 7 marathons in 7 days on 7 ...

Woman ran 7 marathons in 7 days on 7 continents

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: NBC Action News

"We broke the world record, and I said, 'Oh my gosh, that's really neat,'" said Chau Smith, a Kansas City, Missouri runner who celebrated her seventh decade by busting out a pair of running shoes. While it's been a month since Smith completed this challenge through Triple 7 Quest , she said she still can't believe it came true.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Action News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local Politics Do you approve of David W. Bower as Mayor? 26 min Larry Sanders 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Harold Blockman 20,854
Swingers (Jul '09) 7 hr Donn 40
mike lampson Feb 24 Shanna C_as in cunta 5
gypsy aces mc - kc (Dec '11) Feb 21 aprilmassey 32
Why is Kansas City a dangerous city? (Nov '11) Feb 21 KCresident 51
News Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14) Feb 21 Nottheone 333
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Jackson County was issued at February 28 at 11:44AM CST

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Kansas City, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,912 • Total comments across all topics: 279,208,465

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC