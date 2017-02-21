Witnesses: Bar gunman shouted 'get ou...

Witnesses: Bar gunman shouted 'get out of my country'

Witnesses said a man accused of opening fire in a crowded bar yelled at two Indian men to "get out of my country" before pulling the trigger in an attack that killed one of the men and wounded the other, as well as a third man who tried to help. Hours later, the suspect reportedly told a bartender in another town that he needed a place to hide because he had just killed two Middle Eastern men.

