Weekend show in the sky: a snow moon,a lunar eclipse, comet
An American Airlines passenger plane passes in front of the moon, as seen from Whittier, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016. Monday morning's supermoon will be the closest a full moon has been to the Earth since Jan. 26, 1948.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Compass roofing llc
|4 hr
|Compass Rep
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|see the light
|20,818
|FOX's New Gordon Ramsay Show Seeking Families o...
|Feb 8
|KMossCasting
|1
|Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14)
|Feb 7
|juliesmalls
|330
|Paula Deen reportedly offered porn deal (Jul '13)
|Feb 6
|Phart Cookingly
|21
|Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13)
|Feb 6
|Mari
|134
|CBS bans breasts, buttocks from Grammys (Feb '13)
|Feb 6
|Phartrick Boobarian
|34
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC