Valentine's Day takes on special meaning for parents of hospitalized...
When babies are sick or born prematurely, the families of these children are under enormous emotional and, often, financial pressure. Some 380,000 babies, or one in every 10, are born prematurely, before 37 weeks of pregnancy, in the United States every year, the March of Dimes estimated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIRO-TV Seattle.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 min
|guess what
|20,829
|Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14)
|14 hr
|Concerned
|331
|Do we cross that line?
|18 hr
|Totally_Confused
|1
|Best Place to get laid? (Nov '11)
|Sun
|Guyfromkc88
|57
|FOX's New Gordon Ramsay Show Seeking Families o...
|Feb 8
|KMossCasting
|1
|Paula Deen reportedly offered porn deal (Jul '13)
|Feb 6
|Phart Cookingly
|21
|Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13)
|Feb 6
|Mari
|134
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC