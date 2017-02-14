Valentine's Day takes on special mean...

Valentine's Day takes on special meaning for parents of hospitalized...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KIRO-TV Seattle

When babies are sick or born prematurely, the families of these children are under enormous emotional and, often, financial pressure. Some 380,000 babies, or one in every 10, are born prematurely, before 37 weeks of pregnancy, in the United States every year, the March of Dimes estimated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KIRO-TV Seattle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 8 min guess what 20,829
News Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14) 14 hr Concerned 331
Do we cross that line? 18 hr Totally_Confused 1
Best Place to get laid? (Nov '11) Sun Guyfromkc88 57
FOX's New Gordon Ramsay Show Seeking Families o... Feb 8 KMossCasting 1
News Paula Deen reportedly offered porn deal (Jul '13) Feb 6 Phart Cookingly 21
Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13) Feb 6 Mari 134
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
 

Kansas City, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,305 • Total comments across all topics: 278,859,284

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC