USDA removes inspection records of dog breeders
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The United States Department of Agriculture removed inspection records of animal facilities, including dog breeders, from its website.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Action News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Benas 50 year reunion (Dec '09)
|1 hr
|Willie
|6
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|22 hr
|mexico
|20,829
|Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14)
|Feb 14
|Concerned
|331
|Do we cross that line?
|Feb 13
|Totally_Confused
|1
|Best Place to get laid? (Nov '11)
|Feb 12
|Guyfromkc88
|57
|Compass roofing llc
|Feb 10
|Anonymous
|2
|FOX's New Gordon Ramsay Show Seeking Families o...
|Feb 8
|KMossCasting
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC