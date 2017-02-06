U.S. Companies Uncertain Of NAFTA Trading Under Trump Administration
The Dow Jones Railroad Index has climbed about 25 percent since the election, but many U.S. companies have cross-border trade accounts that could be affected by policy changes that President Donald Trump might make regarding the North American Free Trade Agreement. Each time Trump attacks the North American Free Trade Agreement, known as NAFTA, the executives at a 130 year-old railroad company in Kansas City, Mo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGBH.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13)
|6 hr
|Mari
|134
|CBS bans breasts, buttocks from Grammys (Feb '13)
|13 hr
|Phartrick Boobarian
|34
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|20 hr
|TAAM
|20,811
|Man, 30, charged in rape of 71-year-old woman (Dec '11)
|23 hr
|Phart Crime
|61
|KC man, 24, charged in February rape of 15-year... (Oct '12)
|Sun
|Phart With Kids
|57
|mike lampson
|Sun
|Sam the butcher
|4
|Why is Kansas City a dangerous city? (Nov '11)
|Sat
|k4yla
|43
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC