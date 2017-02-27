Too much 'shaming' at Pride event, says politician who will not attend
Manitoba's health minister says he will not attend a Pride Parade in his constituency because there is too much shaming of people who don't participate. Kelvin Goertzen cited family commitments last year when he declined an invitation to the first-ever Pride Parade in Steinbach, a city with conservative, religious roots southeast of Winnipeg.
