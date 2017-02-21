The Winners of the 2017 AIA Young Architects Awards

Today, the American Institute of Architects released this year'srecipients of its Young Architects Award , an annual program that the Institute has been running for 24 years now that recognizes those licensed for no more than 10 years who have made significant strides in the profession, both in terms of leadership and contributions. This year's list features 14 practicing architects, which is two more than last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Architect Online.