Ten KC-Area Residents Indicted For 100-Pound Meth Conspiracy
Tammy Dickinson, United States Attorney for the Western District of Missouri, announced today that 10 Kansas City, Mo.-area defendants have been indicted by a federal grand jury for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute at least 100 pounds of methamphetamine.
