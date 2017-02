Teamsters denounce passage of destructive anti-worker bill in Missouri

Read more: Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Teamsters Union strongly denounces an anti-worker bill passed by the Missouri legislature and signed by Gov. Eric Greitens today making Missouri a right-to-work-for-less state. The destructive right-to-work law is designed to drive down wages and weaken workers' bargaining rights.

