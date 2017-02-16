St. Louis and Kansas City bounce back
Anchoring either end of Missouri, St. Louis and Kansas City are 250 miles apart along Interstate 70. And while they have distinct personalities and urban landscapes, the two also have an awful lot in common, both now and in the past. By the end of the 19th century, they had grown from burly frontier towns into cutting-edge urban America, thriving hubs of the arts, industry and innovation where the future seemed to have no limit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WVNY.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Selena Quintanilla merchandise? In KC?
|1 hr
|Cheergirl93
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|mexico
|20,830
|rick prater
|3 hr
|just wondering
|1
|Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14)
|Feb 14
|Concerned
|331
|Do we cross that line?
|Feb 13
|Totally_Confused
|1
|Best Place to get laid? (Nov '11)
|Feb 12
|Guyfromkc88
|57
|FOX's New Gordon Ramsay Show Seeking Families o...
|Feb 8
|KMossCasting
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC