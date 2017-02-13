SpoFest to present Favorite Poem Night -
Favorite Poem Night is returning to First Christian Christian Church this Thursday evening thanks to collaboration between its creator Barbara Schulz, now of Kansas City, and SpoFest founder James Bryant. "Those who already attend SpoFest events know that you hear 'original' works from local poets and writers," Bryant said by email.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14)
|4 hr
|Concerned
|331
|Do we cross that line?
|8 hr
|Totally_Confused
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|Lauren
|20,825
|Best Place to get laid? (Nov '11)
|Sun
|Guyfromkc88
|57
|FOX's New Gordon Ramsay Show Seeking Families o...
|Feb 8
|KMossCasting
|1
|Paula Deen reportedly offered porn deal (Jul '13)
|Feb 6
|Phart Cookingly
|21
|Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13)
|Feb 6
|Mari
|134
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC