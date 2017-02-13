SpoFest to present Favorite Poem Night -

SpoFest to present Favorite Poem Night -

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Sedalia Democrat

Favorite Poem Night is returning to First Christian Christian Church this Thursday evening thanks to collaboration between its creator Barbara Schulz, now of Kansas City, and SpoFest founder James Bryant. "Those who already attend SpoFest events know that you hear 'original' works from local poets and writers," Bryant said by email.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14) 4 hr Concerned 331
Do we cross that line? 8 hr Totally_Confused 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 9 hr Lauren 20,825
Best Place to get laid? (Nov '11) Sun Guyfromkc88 57
FOX's New Gordon Ramsay Show Seeking Families o... Feb 8 KMossCasting 1
News Paula Deen reportedly offered porn deal (Jul '13) Feb 6 Phart Cookingly 21
Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13) Feb 6 Mari 134
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Kansas City, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,719 • Total comments across all topics: 278,846,062

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC