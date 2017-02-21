South KC Alliance discusses metro's future
LES'S SUMMIT, Mo. - South Kansas City continues to grow as more organizations relocated to the area and that's got some leaders asking how they can provide better resources for the community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Action News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|mike lampson
|9 hr
|Shanna C_as in cunta
|5
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|democrat
|20,852
|gypsy aces mc - kc (Dec '11)
|Feb 21
|aprilmassey
|32
|Why is Kansas City a dangerous city? (Nov '11)
|Feb 21
|KCresident
|51
|Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14)
|Feb 21
|Nottheone
|333
|pitbull puppies for sale $200 (Aug '14)
|Feb 20
|Jeremy
|7
|Swingers (Jul '09)
|Feb 18
|Cool for you
|39
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC