Soundgarden Announce North American Tour and New Album

One of the most influential bands in rock music, GrammyA Award-winning multi-platinum band Soundgarden, today announced a North American headline tour that will kick off on May 3rd in Atlanta, GA at the Fox Theatre. The Pretty Reckless and Dillinger Escape Plan will support select dates.

