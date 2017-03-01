Seven Jayhawks earn Big 12's highest academic honor
Big 12 Release and Full List IRVING, Texas - Seven Kansas student-athletes were awarded the 2017 Dr. Gerald Lage Academic Achievement Award, the Big 12 Conference's highest academic honor. In total, 58 student-athletes across the league's 10 schools were honored.
