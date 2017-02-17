Sedalia City Council to discuss budget, demolition permits -
Council approved a 90-day moratorium on downtown demolitions almost exactly a year ago, extending it multiple times, until the Historic Preservation Commission could research and prepare an ordinance that provided standards for downtown demolitions. During tonight's meeting, council will review an ordinance adding Section 64-73 to the Code of Ordinances relating to the Historic Preservation Commission's review of demolition permits.
