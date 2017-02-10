Rumors of ICE raids near churches sparks fear
Immigration raids throughout the country have some in the Kansas City metro on high-alert and rumors on social media had some concerned about ICE officials targeting metro churchgoers. Immigration attorneys and community organizers met at the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce in downtown Kansas City early Sunday morning to send teams out to look for activity by Immigration and Custom Enforcement agents.
