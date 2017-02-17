Rain, snow in the U.S. continue to disrupt grain shipments
Major winter weather events have disrupted rail movement of grain to Pacific Northwest ports for export. Photo courtesy of BNSF.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World-Grain.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Alihra
|20,849
|pitbull puppies for sale $200 (Aug '14)
|3 hr
|Jeremy
|7
|Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14)
|Sat
|Abc
|332
|Swingers (Jul '09)
|Sat
|Cool for you
|39
|Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13)
|Feb 18
|Flowersandsun
|136
|Best Place to get laid? (Nov '11)
|Feb 17
|Jim
|61
|Selena Quintanilla merchandise? In KC?
|Feb 16
|Cheergirl93
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC