Race and Sex Differences in Post-Myocardial Infarction Angina...

From University of Colorado School of Medicine and CPC Clinical Research, Aurora ; Duke Clinical Research Institute, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, NC ; and Saint Luke's Mid America Heart Institute, Kansas City, MO . From University of Colorado School of Medicine and CPC Clinical Research, Aurora ; Duke Clinical Research Institute, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, NC ; and Saint Luke's Mid America Heart Institute, Kansas City, MO .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Circulation.