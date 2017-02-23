Prosecutor's Charge Kansas City Man In Lee's Summit Robberies
On Thursday, February 23, 2017 Jackson County Prosecutors charged 22 year old Larry D. Washington Jr of Kansas City with seven counts of armed robbery as well as seven counts of Armed Criminal Action in connection with a string of convenience store robberies in Lee's Summit dating back to 12/20/2016.
