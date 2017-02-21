Private Schools in Jackson County Joi...

Private Schools in Jackson County Join Together for First Annual K-12 Open House

Private Christian schools from across Jackson County will join together for a combined K-12 Open House on Monday, March 6 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Gamber Community Center. The Center is located at 4 SE Independence Ave, Lee's Summit.

