Possible key to regeneration found in...

Possible key to regeneration found in planaria's origins

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: EurekAlert!

IMAGE: Three-dimensional reconstruction of a Stage 3 S. mediterranea embryo, stained with a pan-embryonic cell marker and a nuclear dye . view more KANSAS CITY, MO-A new report from the Stowers Institute for Medical Research chronicles the embryonic origins of planaria, providing new insight into the animal's remarkable regenerative abilities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr guess what 20,829
News Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14) 19 hr Concerned 331
Do we cross that line? 23 hr Totally_Confused 1
Best Place to get laid? (Nov '11) Feb 12 Guyfromkc88 57
FOX's New Gordon Ramsay Show Seeking Families o... Feb 8 KMossCasting 1
News Paula Deen reportedly offered porn deal (Jul '13) Feb 6 Phart Cookingly 21
Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13) Feb 6 Mari 134
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
 

Kansas City, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,466 • Total comments across all topics: 278,866,143

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC