Poor pathologist agreement for low-grade dysplasia in Barrett's

There is poor agreement between pathologists in diagnosis of low-grade dysplasia in patients with Barrett's esophagus , according to a study published in the February issue of Gastroenterology . Prashanth Vennalaganti, M.D., from the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Kansas City, Mo., and colleagues discussed the diagnostic criteria for LGD and then reviewed 72 slides from patients with BE identified from seven pathologists .

