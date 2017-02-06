Poor pathologist agreement for low-grade dysplasia in Barrett's
There is poor agreement between pathologists in diagnosis of low-grade dysplasia in patients with Barrett's esophagus , according to a study published in the February issue of Gastroenterology . Prashanth Vennalaganti, M.D., from the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Kansas City, Mo., and colleagues discussed the diagnostic criteria for LGD and then reviewed 72 slides from patients with BE identified from seven pathologists .
Start the conversation, or Read more at PhysOrg Weblog.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|Dan
|20,814
|Paula Deen reportedly offered porn deal (Jul '13)
|9 hr
|Phart Cookingly
|21
|Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13)
|17 hr
|Mari
|134
|CBS bans breasts, buttocks from Grammys (Feb '13)
|23 hr
|Phartrick Boobarian
|34
|Man, 30, charged in rape of 71-year-old woman (Dec '11)
|Sun
|Phart Crime
|61
|KC man, 24, charged in February rape of 15-year... (Oct '12)
|Sun
|Phart With Kids
|57
|mike lampson
|Sun
|Sam the butcher
|4
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC