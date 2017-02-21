Planning an addition: Beth Shalom mak...

Planning an addition: Beth Shalom makes move toward building sacred space

Congregation Beth Shalom announced last week that its board of directors has approved a recommendation to build a sacred space at its facility at 14300 Lamar Ave. in Overland Park. "Our goal is to build an attractive, inspiring and cost effective space that will serve our needs, week in and week out, well into the future," wrote Beth Shalom President Richard Simon in the congregation's email to members.

