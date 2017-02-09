One person shot near Bales and Lexington in KCMO
Kansas City police found a man in his early 50s shot inside an apartment building at the corner of Lexington and Bales Avenue early Thursday morning. Police said the man was shot in the stomach around 5:10 a.m. and is in serious condition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Action News.
