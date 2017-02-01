Northwest Missouri Farmer Indicted for Crop Insurance Fraud

Ruckman owned and operated farms in the Missouri counties of Gentry, Davies, Nodaway, Worth and Harrison, as well as counties in southern Iowa. The indictment alleges that Ruckman defrauded the government by claiming federal benefits in his son's name in order to receive additional payments from the U.S. Department of Agriculture under the Supplemental Revenue Assistance Program , the Direct and Counter-cyclical Payment program and the Multiple Peril Crop Insurance program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City InfoZine.