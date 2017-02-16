New art ready for public at library, community center and city hall
While the calendar has yet to roll into spring, the three art galleries organized by the Liberty Arts Commissioner Carol Kariotis are getting a fresh look with the next round of displays. At the Liberty branch of the Mid-Continent Public Library, Independence artist Teri Kay Willett's works are going on display.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Liberty Tribune.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Anne
|20,831
|Selena Quintanilla merchandise? In KC?
|6 hr
|Cheergirl93
|1
|rick prater
|8 hr
|just wondering
|1
|Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14)
|Feb 14
|Concerned
|331
|Do we cross that line?
|Feb 13
|Totally_Confused
|1
|Best Place to get laid? (Nov '11)
|Feb 12
|Guyfromkc88
|57
|FOX's New Gordon Ramsay Show Seeking Families o...
|Feb 8
|KMossCasting
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC