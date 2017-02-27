NASA turns over Apollo 11 moon rock b...

NASA turns over Apollo 11 moon rock bag to private citizen

After a legal battle won by Kansas City-area attorneys, a woman who bought a rare Apollo 11 artifact that was accidentally sold at auction and then seized by NASA, will be getting it returned to her Monday.

