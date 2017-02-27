NASA turns over Apollo 11 moon rock bag to private citizen
After a legal battle won by Kansas City-area attorneys, a woman who bought a rare Apollo 11 artifact that was accidentally sold at auction and then seized by NASA, will be getting it returned to her Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 min
|Marta
|20,853
|mike lampson
|Feb 24
|Shanna C_as in cunta
|5
|gypsy aces mc - kc (Dec '11)
|Feb 21
|aprilmassey
|32
|Why is Kansas City a dangerous city? (Nov '11)
|Feb 21
|KCresident
|51
|Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14)
|Feb 21
|Nottheone
|333
|pitbull puppies for sale $200 (Aug '14)
|Feb 20
|Jeremy
|7
|Swingers (Jul '09)
|Feb 18
|Cool for you
|39
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC