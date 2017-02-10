Move over Victoria: Amazon.com slips into ladies lingerie
Some of the thousands of jobs Amazon.com plans to put in the Kansas City area may be handling some unexpected products: women's intimate apparel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Thu
|Buck Rohde
|20,817
|FOX's New Gordon Ramsay Show Seeking Families o...
|Wed
|KMossCasting
|1
|Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14)
|Feb 7
|juliesmalls
|330
|Paula Deen reportedly offered porn deal (Jul '13)
|Feb 6
|Phart Cookingly
|21
|Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13)
|Feb 6
|Mari
|134
|CBS bans breasts, buttocks from Grammys (Feb '13)
|Feb 6
|Phartrick Boobarian
|34
|Man, 30, charged in rape of 71-year-old woman (Dec '11)
|Feb 5
|Phart Crime
|61
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC