Mom thinks missing Wichita woman victim of human trafficking
The mother of a missing Wichita woman is convinced that her daughter was taken as part of a human trafficking conspiracy. Liz Anderson said Monday that Toni Anderson's family and Kansas City, Mo., police remain bewildered as to how and why the 2014 East High School graduate went missing last month .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|19 hr
|mexico
|20,851
|gypsy aces mc - kc (Dec '11)
|Tue
|aprilmassey
|32
|Why is Kansas City a dangerous city? (Nov '11)
|Tue
|KCresident
|51
|Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14)
|Tue
|Nottheone
|333
|pitbull puppies for sale $200 (Aug '14)
|Mon
|Jeremy
|7
|Swingers (Jul '09)
|Feb 18
|Cool for you
|39
|Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13)
|Feb 18
|Flowersandsun
|136
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC