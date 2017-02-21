Mom thinks missing Wichita woman vict...

Mom thinks missing Wichita woman victim of human trafficking

16 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

The mother of a missing Wichita woman is convinced that her daughter was taken as part of a human trafficking conspiracy. Liz Anderson said Monday that Toni Anderson's family and Kansas City, Mo., police remain bewildered as to how and why the 2014 East High School graduate went missing last month .

Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

