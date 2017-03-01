Missouri court looks at how race impa...

Missouri court looks at how race impacts trials

The Missouri Supreme Court Commission on Racial and Ethnic Fairness is meeting across the state to discuss with the public to discuss how it feels race and ethnicity might affect the outcomes of trials and sentencing. Lawyers and judges on the committee are looking into racial disparity throughout the court system that some feel starts before people are even arrested, and continues from how people are charged and assigned an attorney, to how the trial and sentencing go.

