Mid-Missouri man charged with attempting to aid terrorists
Editor's note: Tuesday afternoon, the U.S. Attorney's office issued a correction, stating that Robert Lorenzo Hester Jr. was a Columbia resident. The previous press release stated he was from Jefferson City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fulton Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 min
|mexico
|20,851
|gypsy aces mc - kc (Dec '11)
|4 hr
|aprilmassey
|32
|Why is Kansas City a dangerous city? (Nov '11)
|6 hr
|KCresident
|51
|Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14)
|7 hr
|Nottheone
|333
|pitbull puppies for sale $200 (Aug '14)
|18 hr
|Jeremy
|7
|Swingers (Jul '09)
|Feb 18
|Cool for you
|39
|Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13)
|Feb 18
|Flowersandsun
|136
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC