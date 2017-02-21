MCC goes to great heights for Al Roker contest
Students at Metropolitan Community College Kansas City are going to great heights to get NBC meteorologist Al Roker to come to "their neck of the woods". A group of lineman students broke an unofficial world record today by having the most people climb a 15-foot-wood electrical pole.
