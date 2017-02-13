Man pleads guilty to stealing from 2 churches
A Raytown man who worked or volunteered at two area churches pleaded guilty in federal court on Tuesday to embezzling more than $86,000 from those parishes, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office Western District of Missouri. David Townley, 59, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud, one count of mail fraud and one count of tax evasion.
