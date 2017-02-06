Man found dead in suburban St. Louis was missing motorcyclist from KC
A motorcyclist found dead in a wooded area of suburban St. Louis was a Kansas City, Mo., man who had been missing since Jan. 11. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the remains of 26-year-old Adam Dutton were found Saturday in Shrewsbury. He had been living with his brother in the St. Louis suburb of Arnold for a few months.
