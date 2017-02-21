Man arrested in Missouri after 1 killed, 2 wounded in Kansas
A man suspected of fatally shooting one man and wounding two others at a crowded bar in Kansas was arrested hours later while drinking at a bar in Missouri, authorities said Thursday. The shooting happened at around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday while people were watching the Kansas-TCU basketball game at Austins Bar and Grill in the Kansas City suburb of Olathe, said Olathe Police Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCTV5.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|21 hr
|democrat
|20,852
|gypsy aces mc - kc (Dec '11)
|Tue
|aprilmassey
|32
|Why is Kansas City a dangerous city? (Nov '11)
|Tue
|KCresident
|51
|Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14)
|Tue
|Nottheone
|333
|pitbull puppies for sale $200 (Aug '14)
|Mon
|Jeremy
|7
|Swingers (Jul '09)
|Feb 18
|Cool for you
|39
|Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13)
|Feb 18
|Flowersandsun
|136
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC