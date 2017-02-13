Local bank harvests ag exec from Bank...

Local bank harvests ag exec from Bank of America

Citizens Bank & Trust Co., which recently moved its headquarters to Kansas City after 127 years in Chillicothe, Mo., is trying to increase its share of the area agricultural banking market, adding 35-year veteran Kevin Lickteig to its team.

