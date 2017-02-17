Lisa Teachman has your StormTrack5 fo...

Lisa Teachman has your StormTrack5 forecast

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KCTV5

The record to beat is 74 last set in 2011. Skies will be mostly sunny all day and the winds will kick in from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCTV5.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
pitbull puppies for sale $200 (Aug '14) 1 hr Hashc 6
Best Place to get laid? (Nov '11) 7 hr Jim 61
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 9 hr mexico 20,836
Selena Quintanilla merchandise? In KC? Thu Cheergirl93 1
rick prater Thu just wondering 1
News Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14) Feb 14 Concerned 331
Do we cross that line? Feb 13 Totally_Confused 1
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Kansas City, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,692 • Total comments across all topics: 278,952,927

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC