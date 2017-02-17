Lisa Teachman has your StormTrack5 forecast
The record to beat is 74 last set in 2011. Skies will be mostly sunny all day and the winds will kick in from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCTV5.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|pitbull puppies for sale $200 (Aug '14)
|1 hr
|Hashc
|6
|Best Place to get laid? (Nov '11)
|7 hr
|Jim
|61
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|mexico
|20,836
|Selena Quintanilla merchandise? In KC?
|Thu
|Cheergirl93
|1
|rick prater
|Thu
|just wondering
|1
|Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14)
|Feb 14
|Concerned
|331
|Do we cross that line?
|Feb 13
|Totally_Confused
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC