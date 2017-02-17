Liebherr USA Opens New Equipment Source Retail Store in Kansas City, MO
The grand opening of the new Liebherr Equipment Source store is set for April 2, 2017, located at 707 Mulberry Street, Kansas City, MO. The new location is the first one in the state of Missouri and supports the Construction Equipment Division's goals to strengthen its customer support and equipment distribution across the United States.
