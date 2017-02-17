Liebherr USA opens equipment store in...

Liebherr USA opens equipment store in Missouri

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Construction & Demolition Recycling

Newport News, Virginia-based Liebherr USA Co. 's construction equipment division has announced its new Liebherr Equipment Source retail store in Kansas City, Missouri, is set to open April 2, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Construction & Demolition Recycling.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Best Place to get laid? (Nov '11) 2 hr Jim 61
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr mexico 20,836
Selena Quintanilla merchandise? In KC? 18 hr Cheergirl93 1
rick prater 20 hr just wondering 1
News Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14) Feb 14 Concerned 331
Do we cross that line? Feb 13 Totally_Confused 1
FOX's New Gordon Ramsay Show Seeking Families o... Feb 8 KMossCasting 1
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
 

Kansas City, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,284 • Total comments across all topics: 278,946,821

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC