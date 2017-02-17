Liebherr USA opens equipment store in Missouri
Newport News, Virginia-based Liebherr USA Co. 's construction equipment division has announced its new Liebherr Equipment Source retail store in Kansas City, Missouri, is set to open April 2, 2017.
