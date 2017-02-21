Leon's Thriftway celebrates 50 years in business
Leon Stapleton, owner of Leon's Thriftway at 4400 E. 39th Street, in Kansas City, Missouri, is the first African American owner of a chain grocery store in Kansas City. Jackson County Executive, Frank White honored Stapleton at his store with a proclamation commemorating the Golden Anniversary.
