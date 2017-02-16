'Keep singing': Bruce Cockburn calls ...

'Keep singing': Bruce Cockburn calls on folk artists to push for free speech

Bruce Cockburn, left, accepts his People's Voice Award for his role in social and political commentary from country singer Kris Kristofferson at the Folk Alliance International awards show, in Kansas City, Mo., on February 15, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Brian Hetherman, *MANDATORY CREDIT* Folk singer Bruce Cockburn is encouraging U.S. musicians to keep pushing for free speech under the Donald Trump administration.

