KCMO Digital Equity Plan moving forward
The city of Kansas City is holding public meetings to assist in implementation of the KCMO Digital Equity Strategic Plan. Their next meeting is Tuesday, Feb. 14 from 5 - 6:30 p.m. at Central Library, 14 W. 10th St. Representatives from Connecting for Good and The Surplus Exchange will hold a drawing for free computers for people who attend, as well as provide information on their digital inclusion service to the community.
