KC Rep Rounds Out OriginKC with Holy Laughter and on Shoulders Now

Forwarding Kansas City as a major national center for the development and production of new works, KC Rep's OriginKC: New Works Program offers playwrights the financial, creative, and artistic resources required to develop vital, diverse, theatrical work. Featuring top local and national playwrights, the OriginKC: Monday Night Playwright Series offers script-in-hand readings of new plays on their journey to becoming future hit shows.

