KC Rep Rounds Out OriginKC with Holy ...

KC Rep Rounds Out OriginKC with Holy Laughter and on Shoulders Now

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Forwarding Kansas City as a major national center for the development and production of new works, KC Rep's OriginKC: New Works Program offers playwrights the financial, creative, and artistic resources required to develop vital, diverse, theatrical work. Featuring top local and national playwrights, the OriginKC: Monday Night Playwright Series offers script-in-hand readings of new plays on their journey to becoming future hit shows.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14) Tue juliesmalls 330
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Mon Dan 20,813
News Paula Deen reportedly offered porn deal (Jul '13) Mon Phart Cookingly 21
Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13) Mon Mari 134
News CBS bans breasts, buttocks from Grammys (Feb '13) Mon Phartrick Boobarian 34
News Man, 30, charged in rape of 71-year-old woman (Dec '11) Sun Phart Crime 61
News KC man, 24, charged in February rape of 15-year... (Oct '12) Sun Phart With Kids 57
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Kansas City, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,583 • Total comments across all topics: 278,672,058

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC