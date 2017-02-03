Kansas City law firm elects first female president
The partners at McDowell Rice Smith & Buchanan PC elected Kristie Remster Orme as the first woman president in the firm's history.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|Telisha
|20,805
|Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14)
|Jan 29
|Nottheone
|329
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|Jan 28
|Guyfromkc88
|38
|Help me find stuff
|Jan 28
|Guyfromkc88
|4
|Dog patch Truman rd (Jun '11)
|Jan 27
|Dpg
|5
|Looking for birth family. BM Carmen Marie Young
|Jan 27
|still_looking28
|1
|Looking for stuff
|Jan 26
|Kimkali25
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC